Alabama cancer center urges vaccination against HPV

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - Officials at the UAB Comprehensive Cancer Center are joining the leaders of other top cancer centers to urge more widespread use of the cancer-preventing HPV vaccine.

Dr. Warner Huh, director of the UAB Division of Gynecologic Oncology, tells Al.com (http://bit.ly/1PjDNHU ) that only about 40 percent of 11- and 12-year-olds in the United States receive all three doses of the vaccine, which can prevent 90 percent of cervical cancers.

Huh says in Australia, where the vaccine is mandatory and used by more than 75 percent of preteens, doctors have observed a huge drop in abnormal pap smears and cervical cancer cases.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention says the human pappilomavirus, or HPV, causes about 27,000 new cancer diagnoses each year. The virus also causes genital warts.

