Tennessee men denied bond after Georgia chase, crash kills 2

By Associated Press

UPDATE: NORCROSS, Ga. (AP) - A judge is refusing bond for two Tennessee men jailed in Georgia after allegedly fleeing police and crashing into another vehicle, killing two people.

WSB-TV (http://bit.ly/1PLJtfN ) reports the decision came Saturday during a hearing for 47-year-old Larry Thomas and his 18-year-old son Jesse Thomas.

The men are being held on multiple charges in Gwinnett County near Atlanta. Their hometown wasn't immediately available.

Authorities say the older man is charged with two counts of vehicular homicide in a crash that killed 77-year-old Kryzysztof Krawczynski and his 78-year-old wife, Elzbieta.

Investigators say Johns Creek police attempted to pull over the Thomas' vehicle but the driver accelerated. The car collided with the couple's vehicle at an intersection, killing the two.

Charges against the father and son include multiple drug offenses.

The two Polish immigrants lived in Norcross and were retired medical professionals.

Investigators say Johns Creek police attempted to pull over the Thomas' vehicle but the driver accelerated to more than 80 mph.

Authorities say the older man is charged with two counts of vehicular homicide in a crash that killed 77-year-old Kryzysztof Krawczynski and his 78-year-old wife, Elzbieta. The two Polish immigrants lived in Norcross and were retired medical professionals.

Investigators say Johns Creek police attempted to pull over the Thomas' vehicle but the driver accelerated to more than 80 mph. The car collided with the couple's vehicle at an intersection, killing the two.

Charges against the father and son include multiple drug offenses.

