UPDATE: GBI investigating fatal suspect officer involved shooting in Rossville standoff

UPDATE: A press release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation stating they were requested by the Walker County Sheriff's Office to investigate an officer involved shooing incident that occurred on Sheila Gail Lane in Rossville during a SWAT standoff.

A preliminary report indicates that around 6:15 p.m. Friday night, the Walker County Sheriff's Office and Catoosa County Sheriff's Office responded to a 911 call of a shooting at a Sheila Gail Lane residence, near the county line.

The 911 caller, a private propane contractor, had been displaced to the residence for a special request. The resident identified as Jose Alegre, 64, reportedly became irate threatening to shoot the caller if he did not leave the residence. As the caller was leaving, Alegre began shooting at him. The caller was not hit by any of the gunfire and was able to escape.

As Walker and Catoosa County deputies arrived, attempts were made to contact Alegre, who had barricaded himself inside his home. Alegre would not respond to deputies verbal commands and numerous attempts to initiate dialog. Walker County authorities obtained a search warrant for the residence and an arrest warrant for aggravated assault for Alegre. The Walker County SWAT team, which is comprised of deputies from Walker County and LaFayette Police, arrived on scene.

Into the early morning hours of Saturday around 12:30 a.m., after continued attempts to make contact with Alegre were unsuccessful, the SWAT team deployed gas into the residence at which point Alegre began shooting at officers. Deputies continued to initiate conversation with Alegre over a period of time and were unsuccessful. At about 1:48 a.m., the SWAT team deployed into the home and were met by gunfire from Alegre. The SWAT team returned fire, killing Alegre.

An autopsy will be performed by the GBI Medical Examiner's Office at GBI Headquarters in Decatur. The deputies and officers involved in the incident were not injured.

GBI will conduct an independent and thorough investigation to determine what occurred during the incident. When the investigation is complete, it will be turned over to the Walker County District Attorney's Office for review.

PREVIOUS STORY: Walker County deputies have closed down a Rossville subdivision and have a home surrounded Friday night.

It's happened on Sheila Gail Lane.

A witness tells Channel 3's Natalie Potts that a man fired a gun at him and his 9-year-old son while they were leaving the home's driveway.

The witness says he stopped at the end of the street to call 911.

The gunman then barricaded himself inside his home for several hours.

We're told the home was surrounded by multiple agencies in addition to Walker County.

The standoff ended in the early morning hours on Saturday.

The Walker County Sheriff's Department has not released any information at this time.