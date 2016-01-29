New federal guidelines could help local blood supply - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

New federal guidelines could help local blood supply

Posted: Updated:
By Michelle Heron, Anchor/Reporter
Bio
Connect
Biography
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

Blood supply in the Tennessee Valley is critically low. 

Charlie Callari with Blood Assurance says the blood bank usually keeps five days worth of blood on hand for the region's 75 hospitals, right now they only have enough for two days. 

"We're up to a two day supply and growing. We've had a couple of good collection days in a row. We need to continue that get back up to our five day supply," he said. 

Recent changes could bring in more donors nation-wide now that FDA guidelines allow gay men to donate blood. Previously federal guidelines didn't allow them to donate because of transmitting HIV. 

"Any group that additionally we have coming in, that would definitely help. We welcome anybody who is eligible to donate, who can donate, we ask to donate," he added. 

But gay men aren't able to donate at Blood Assurance just yet. 

The FDA says it's up to establishments to adopt the new recommendations and would require them to update their education materials and questionnaires which Callari says they're working on now.

"It's going through a lot of regulatory rules, changes. Things like that with the MSM but we anticipate within six months maybe seven months they'll truly be in effect," he added. 

It's a move Callari says will help fill these shelves and save lives. 

"Only one percent more and we'd never have a shortage again," he said. 

READ MORE |  FDA recommendations for blood donation eligibility

  • NewsMore>>

  • Bolton replacing McMaster as Trump national security adviser

    Bolton replacing McMaster as Trump national security adviser

    Friday, March 23 2018 8:21 AM EDT2018-03-23 12:21:45 GMT
    (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File). FILE - In this March 16, 2018, file photo. National security adviser H.R. McMaster waves as he walks into the West Wing of the White House in Washington. President Donald Trump announced on Twitter on March 22, 2018, that ...(AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File). FILE - In this March 16, 2018, file photo. National security adviser H.R. McMaster waves as he walks into the West Wing of the White House in Washington. President Donald Trump announced on Twitter on March 22, 2018, that ...
    President Donald Trump is replacing national security adviser H.R. McMaster with John Bolton, a foreign policy hawk.More
    President Donald Trump is replacing national security adviser H.R. McMaster with John Bolton, a foreign policy hawk.More

  • Raw food at room temps, dirty floors and unwashed hands lead list of violations

    Raw food at room temps, dirty floors and unwashed hands lead list of violations

    Friday, March 23 2018 8:20 AM EDT2018-03-23 12:20:41 GMT

    Inspectors gave 16 perfect scores of 100 in Hamilton County and 8 perfect scores in Georgia.

    More

    Inspectors gave 16 perfect scores of 100 in Hamilton County and 8 perfect scores in Georgia.

    More

  • 3 IN YOUR TOWN

    New venue for the Bluegrass Underground

    New venue for the Bluegrass Underground

    Friday, March 23 2018 8:01 AM EDT2018-03-23 12:01:14 GMT
    Our first look at the new home of Bluegrass Underground. Sweet Lizzy Project rehearsing for the 8th season premiere on PBS. WRCBtv.com photoOur first look at the new home of Bluegrass Underground. Sweet Lizzy Project rehearsing for the 8th season premiere on PBS. WRCBtv.com photo
    Our first look at the new home of Bluegrass Underground. Sweet Lizzy Project rehearsing for the 8th season premiere on PBS. WRCBtv.com photoOur first look at the new home of Bluegrass Underground. Sweet Lizzy Project rehearsing for the 8th season premiere on PBS. WRCBtv.com photo

    "Where we were for Bluegrass Underground before for the last 10 years has been a wonderful reality,” explained owner Todd Mayo. “But it was always a show cave. In the back of my mind I always wanted to find something that was Red Rocks m...

    More

    "Where we were for Bluegrass Underground before for the last 10 years has been a wonderful reality,” explained owner Todd Mayo. “But it was always a show cave. In the back of my mind I always wanted to find something that was Red Rocks m...

    More
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.