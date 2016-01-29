Grease fire destroys home on Austin Drive

Grease left unattended on the stove in a Chattanooga home led to a fire, leaving two people homeless Friday night.

I happened just before 4:30 p.m. in the 7600 block of Austin Drive.

Chattanooga Fire spokesman Bruce Garner says the fire quickly spread through the house and flames were shooting from the roof when firefighters arrived.

It took about 30 minutes to gain control of the fire.

Investigators ruled the blaze accidental, and the home has been deemed a total loss.

Thankfully, no one was injured.

The local Red Cross will be helping the family with housing for the night.