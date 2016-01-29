Ooltewah High students produce positive video

Since the news broke of the Gatlinburg assault involving members of the school's basketball team, Ooltewah High students and teachers have been defending the school against a wave of bad publicity.

The school's video department released a student-produced response to the controversy, emphasizing the school's positives. The school's journalism class created and produced the video to send a message to the community about the good things that are happening at Ooltewah. Media production students posted the video online, resulting in positive responses from students and alumni. Students also say gifts and good wishes they've received from other schools has boosted morale.