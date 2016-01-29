Woman armed with scissors robs gas station, stabbing clerk

A Chattanooga woman armed with scissors robbed a Kangaroo Express in East Ridge Thursday.

East Ridge police say Stacie Clifton, 32, violently assaulted the clerk while demanding the cash register key.

The clerk was stabbed twice in the arm, punched, kicked and stomped by the suspect.

Clifton was able to get the key after the assault, taking cash and the clerk’s purse and later fled in a Toyota Scion.

The clerk’s injuries were not life threatening.

Clifton was charged with aggravated robbery and attempted murder. Bond has not been set at this time.

