Vols football set Orange & White game for April 16

The Tennessee Volunteers football team will host their annual Orange and White game at Neyland Stadium on April 16.

Since Butch Jones' arrival, the Orange and White games have featured three out of the four biggest crowds in spring games, according to UT Athletics.

In 2014, 68,548 fans were in attendance, marking the second-largest crowd for a spring game in UT history.

In 2015, 63,016 fans came out for the third-largest crowd all-time.

The record of 73,801 fans was set in 1986 following the Vols' Sugar Bowl win.

Spring practices for the 2016 season begin on March 7.

Kickoff for the Orange and White game is scheduled for 2 p.m. ET.