Forest Service wants to thin north Georgia forest by logging

BLAIRSVILLE, GA (AP) - The U.S. Forest Service is proposing a massive plan to "rejuvenate" large parts of the Chattahoochee National Forest in the north Georgia mountains by logging and other methods.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports (http://bit.ly/1nCVaZX) that the Forest Service's goal is to restore the overall health of the north Georgia forest - a playground for metro Atlanta outdoor enthusiasts.

An environmental assessment calls for restoration of native plants and an improved habitat for wildlife.

The public has until Feb. 5 to comment on the 202-page plan, which has touched off debate over who can best ensure the health of a forest: man or Mother Nature.

Patrick Hunter, an attorney with the Southern Environmental Law Center, said it's one of the worst projects he's ever seen.

Forest Service officials say the project will create better conditions for wildlife.

