Chattanooga History Center out of money

Daryl Black leads a tour of the Chattanooga History Center in early 2015. Black, the museum director, said no opening date has been set. The museum needs another $3.2 million to open its doors. Dan Henry / Times Free Press

After raising more than $10 million over the past 10 years, the Chattanooga History Center apparently is out of money before it ever opened in the building at 2 W. Aquarium Way it has occupied since 2006.