Monday deadline to register to vote in presidential primary in TN

NASHVILLE (AP) - Tennesseans who want to vote in the March 1 presidential primary must register to vote by Monday.

In a news release, Secretary of State Tre Hargett is recommending voters take advantage of early voting because of unpredictable winter weather and an incredibly long ballot. Early voting begins Wednesday, Feb. 10, and runs until Tuesday, Feb. 23. Information on early voting locations is available from the local elections offices in each county.

Tennesseans must bring valid state or federal photo identification with them to the polls.

More information is available at GoVoteTN.com or by downloading the GoVoteTN app. Voters can also call toll free for information at (877) 850-4959.

