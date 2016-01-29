Return of Circuit City? Stores could open by end of year

A Circuit City's going out of business sale in the late 1990's. AP photo

BY KEITH WAGSTAFF, NBC News

(NBC News) - Circuit City may be making a comeback with an ambitious plan to open thousands of stores over the next five years.

The national retail chain closed its doors in 2009 after doing business for 60 years. Ronny Shmoel and Albert Liniado bought the rights to the company from Systemax, according to trade magazine Twice.

Now the two are planning to open retail stores equipped with touchscreen terminals, which will let customers browse through inventory. The stores will sell tablets, headphones, drones and other electronics, including the company's own brand of inexpensive computer accessories, such as USB cables.

Shmoel confirmed that the Twice story was accurate to NBC News.

The first Circuit City under the new plan would probably open in the Dallas area in the spring. Shmoel has the goal of opening 50 to 100 stores by next year. Selling goods on CircuitCity.com is also an important part of the company's plan, with Shmoel expecting that Circuit City will also sell its own brand on other retail sites.

The Circuit City prospective revival comes after the decline of another electronics retail giant, RadioShack, which closed down earlier this year.