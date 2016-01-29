Man shot while inside his home from outside

A Chattanooga man was shot inside his house early Friday morning. But the shots can from outside the dwelling.

Chattanooga police responded to the 6300 block of Walden Avenue about 1:20am on reports of shots being fired.

At the scene, police found the victim, Eric Lamont Cal, 31, with what appeared to be a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg.

Cal was transported to a nearby hospital for examination and treatment.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this crime to call 423-698-2525.