World of trouble at one restaurant

The restaurant inspections scores continue to soar at the Hamilton County Health Department.

Actually, there are too many high scores to pass along this week. Just to let you know, I personally drive over to the Health Department every week and look through all the restaurant inspection reports in Hamilton County.

A failing grade is any score lower than a 70, and this week's low score of 77 can be found at the World of Beer on Market Street, which has a world of problems in their kitchen. The good news is that the violations can be easily corrected.



The inspector saw hand-washing as a problem in the kitchen, food was being stored at the wrong temperature, cleaning chemicals were not labeled in the kitchen and the person in charge needs to know more about kitchen sanitation and would probably to his customers a service by taking a food safety course offered through the health department .



By the way, if you notice that the restaurant is really clean, let the employees and management know. There's nothing more powerful than a compliment.



If you have complaint about a pool, restaurant, health care facility, or day care, even the place where you workout call the Hamilton County Health Department Hot Line at 423-209-8110. Someone will personally handle your complaint weekdays between 8:00am and 4:00pm.

Have a great weekend and enjoy your meal!