Cool and pleasant today, and a great weekend ahead

Good Friday. We will have a comfortable, uneventful end to the work week with highs in the low 50s this afternoon. Tonight will be chilly once again as we drop the lows into the upper 20s and low 30s Saturday morning.

Get ready for a spring-like warm up this weekend. We will warm up rapidly Saturday afternoon. Toss the jacket aside as we climb into the low 60s. We will be just as warm Sunday, but we will also have clouds building through the day. We may even get a stray sprinkle Sunday night.

Monday the warmth continues with lows in the 50s and highs in the low 60s. It will be cloudy all day and one or two showers will pop up here and there through the day.

Tuesday will be interesting. The afternoon will get even warmer with a high of 66. This will take place ahead of a cold front. As the cold air associated with the front approaches, we will see some pretty good thunderstorms fire up Tuesday night into the overnight of Wednesday morning.

The second half of next week will feature a cool down that will see highs in the 40s and lows dropping back into the 20s.

David Karnes.

FRIDAY:

8am... Partly Cloudy, 33

Noon... Sunny, 45

3pm... Sunny, 52