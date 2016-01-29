UPDATE: Water main break repaired in East Brainerd - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: Water main break repaired in East Brainerd

Posted: Updated:
By WRCB Staff

UPDATE: A water main break in East Brainerd was repaired by noon Friday after leaving some people without water all morning. Crews were at the break along the busy East Brainerd Road, working to repair the broken main.

The break was between Graysville Road and Hurricane Creek according to Tennessee American Water.

Daphne Kirksey with Tennessee American Water Company says they started working on a leak Thursday night to have minimal effect on traffic. Once they got into the leak, crews discovered it was bigger than anticipated so they began shutting off valves.

She says the water main break was repaired by noon and they began turning the valves on for residents and businesses. That resulted in service being restored some two hours after the repair.

Residents reported discolored water from the interruption.

Tennessee American Water said on their Facebook page that there was no boil advisory in place and that the water was safe for normal use after a few minutes of letting faucets run to clear them. 

It's not known how many residential and business customers were affected by the disruption.

