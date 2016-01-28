Elderly woman fears city is forcing her out of her home - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

3 ON YOUR SIDE

Elderly woman fears city is forcing her out of her home

Posted: Updated:
By Michelle Heron, Anchor/Reporter
Bio
Connect
Biography
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

The City of Chattanooga has condemned three homes in a Mountain Creek neighborhood and now one elderly woman fears hers will be next. 

When you look around Margie Jones' home, you can't miss her passion for gardening. The 68-year-old has lived in the home for 60 years but fears her days living there are numbered. 

"He wants everything done to city code and I asked if the city was going to furnish me anything, I live on disability. No," she said. 

Jones says inspectors have told her to bring her home up to code or it will be condemned. Jones says her home has electric, heat and running water. 

It's a trend she's watched happen to three other homes in her neighborhood. 

"What would you do?" Channel 3 asked Jones. 

"I'd live in my car and I can't do that. Not with my problems," she said. 

Jones doesn't mind fixing the electrical wiring and damaged floors and says she's been making the repairs as she can. Jones lives alone and on a fix income. 

"I have my windows back in and little by little. I have my rug and I have the lauan to put down and I have a friend that's putting it down," she added. 

But Jones says she needs more time. She's battling a number of health issues including an upcoming hip replacement and says she will need time to recover. 

"I want them to just go on and leave me alone and come back in the Fall. I'll have everything painted and everything in place," she said. 

Channel 3 contacted the city for more information about Jones' case but our calls were not returned.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Bolton replacing McMaster as Trump national security adviser

    Bolton replacing McMaster as Trump national security adviser

    Friday, March 23 2018 8:21 AM EDT2018-03-23 12:21:45 GMT
    (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File). FILE - In this March 16, 2018, file photo. National security adviser H.R. McMaster waves as he walks into the West Wing of the White House in Washington. President Donald Trump announced on Twitter on March 22, 2018, that ...(AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File). FILE - In this March 16, 2018, file photo. National security adviser H.R. McMaster waves as he walks into the West Wing of the White House in Washington. President Donald Trump announced on Twitter on March 22, 2018, that ...
    President Donald Trump is replacing national security adviser H.R. McMaster with John Bolton, a foreign policy hawk.More
    President Donald Trump is replacing national security adviser H.R. McMaster with John Bolton, a foreign policy hawk.More

  • Raw food at room temps, dirty floors and unwashed hands lead list of violations

    Raw food at room temps, dirty floors and unwashed hands lead list of violations

    Friday, March 23 2018 8:20 AM EDT2018-03-23 12:20:41 GMT

    Inspectors gave 16 perfect scores of 100 in Hamilton County and 8 perfect scores in Georgia.

    More

    Inspectors gave 16 perfect scores of 100 in Hamilton County and 8 perfect scores in Georgia.

    More

  • 3 IN YOUR TOWN

    New venue for the Bluegrass Underground

    New venue for the Bluegrass Underground

    Friday, March 23 2018 8:01 AM EDT2018-03-23 12:01:14 GMT
    Our first look at the new home of Bluegrass Underground. Sweet Lizzy Project rehearsing for the 8th season premiere on PBS. WRCBtv.com photoOur first look at the new home of Bluegrass Underground. Sweet Lizzy Project rehearsing for the 8th season premiere on PBS. WRCBtv.com photo
    Our first look at the new home of Bluegrass Underground. Sweet Lizzy Project rehearsing for the 8th season premiere on PBS. WRCBtv.com photoOur first look at the new home of Bluegrass Underground. Sweet Lizzy Project rehearsing for the 8th season premiere on PBS. WRCBtv.com photo

    "Where we were for Bluegrass Underground before for the last 10 years has been a wonderful reality,” explained owner Todd Mayo. “But it was always a show cave. In the back of my mind I always wanted to find something that was Red Rocks m...

    More

    "Where we were for Bluegrass Underground before for the last 10 years has been a wonderful reality,” explained owner Todd Mayo. “But it was always a show cave. In the back of my mind I always wanted to find something that was Red Rocks m...

    More
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.