DASHCAM VIDEO: Collegedale Police chase ends in flames

HAMILTON COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -

UPDATE: A police chase that began in Collegedale ended in flames Thursday afternoon, and Channel 3 has the dashcam video of the chase.

Collegedale Police say Joshua David Oliver was the man behind the wheel.

Oliver refused to stop for police when they tried to pull him over for speeding, clocking him at going 20 miles per hour above the legal limit.

He led police on two different chases in the Collegedale and Harrison areas, that eventually ended with a fiery crash, and police chasing down the suspect on foot.

"He had to have been going 100 miles per hour down this road with the cops behind him," said Mike Coleman

Coleman describes watching a dramatic police chase through his neighborhood, that all started because of speeding. He took pictures of the crash and sent them to our newsroom.

The chase ended on Garfield Road when Oliver's car hit a Collegedale Police cruiser and landed in a ditch.

As the suspect tried to run from the scene, his car erupted in flames.

"He was hitting the cops, kicking them," Coleman said.

Police eventually got Oliver in handcuffs, and he was taken into custody with neighbors watching.

"We didn't know what to think because we had never seen anything like that I mean, you just don't expect that right here," Coleman said.

"When a person has no regard for citizens and their safety, they have to be stopped," said Corporal Melvin Taylor, Collegedale Police.

While the chase took police through a number of residential roads, Corporal Taylor says no one was injured.

Oliver is now in jail and faces a long list of charges:

(3) Failure to Stop at a Sign Charges
(1) Speeding Charge
(1) Financial Responsibility Charge (Insurance Violation)
(1) Driving an Unregistered Vehicle
(1) Felony Reckless Endangerment Charge
(1) Felony Evading Charge
(1) Driving on Revoked License
(1) Resisting Arrest

