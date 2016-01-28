Dalton Police seeking theft, fraud suspect

Dalton Police need your help finding a man wanted for theft.

Police say 40-year-old Jamie Michael Anderson is wanted on warrants for motor vehicle theft and also nine counts of financial transaction card fraud related to an incident on January 14.

Police say he stole a Camry from a parking lot on Showalter Avenue. The victim's wallet was inside and afterward the victim's bank cards were used.

Police say Anderson and 33-year-old Crystal Russell were later seen in Fannin County, Georgia, where Russell was ultimately arrested.

Anderson remains at large.

If you have any information, call Detective Sam Eaton at (706) 278-9085, dial 9 and enter extension 158.

