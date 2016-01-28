Report: Many high school graduates in TN not ready for college

NASHVILLE (AP) - The Tennessee comptroller's office says large numbers of the state's high school graduates are not ready for college, despite a number of recent gains.

Based on an analysis of ACT test sores, the report found 75 percent of freshmen at Tennessee Board of Regents community colleges couldn't meet those schools' math, reading or writing criteria in 2014.

For freshmen in the state's Board of Regents-run universities, the percentage not meeting school standards was 48.

In the University of Tennessee system, 28 percent of freshmen had math, reading and or writing skills that were below school standards.

Officials say efforts are already under way to better prepare students for college. They also say the problem is a national one.

