UPDATE: Chattanooga police investigate shots fired into home

UPDATE: Chattanooga police say that five people were inside when shots were reportedly fired into the home Thursday morning.

There were unconfirmed reports that a person was seen on foot leaving the area, and another report of a black car seen leaving the area. It is unconfirmed if this vehicle is connected.

CPD officers are working under the assumption that this could be gang-related, according to police spokesman Kyle Miller.

PREVIOUS STORY: Several officers are on the scene, where several shots were reportedly fired at a Chattanooga home.

Police were called to 4627 Northland Lane shortly after 8:00am.

Dispatch does not have any reports of injuries. Several people were reportedly in the home at the time

Channel 3 has a crew on scene and will keep you updated.