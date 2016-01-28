Crash on Shallowford Road sends two to the hospital

A three-car crash Thursday morning sent two people to the hospital.

The crash happened shortly after 7:30 near the 4100 block of Shallowford Road.

Officers on the scene tell Channel 3 two people were taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure.

Crews are still working to clear the scene.

This was one of multiple crashes across the Tennessee Valley this morning. Drivers in the area reported heavy fog. Investigating officers say it's not clear if the fog was the main cause of this crash.