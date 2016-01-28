UPDATE: Firefighters battle morning duplex fire

UPDATE: Firefighters arrived at a home with flames shooting through he rood Thursday morning. The duplex fire required four Chattanooga Fire Department companies as they battled the fire and subfreezing temperatures.

It took nearly 30 minutes for the fire to be brought under control, and firefighters were able to contain the fire damage to one side of the duplex, according to Bruce Garner, Public Information Director for the Chattanooga Fire Department.

No one was reportedly home at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported.

Captain Henry McElvain with the Fire Investigation Division said the cause of the fire remains under investigation. He estimated the dollar loss at $70,000.

Volunteers with the American Red Cross of Southeast Tennessee were called in to provide assistance to the two people displaced by the fire.

