A cold start to the day

Good Thursday. Get ready to deal with frost on the windshield this morning. East of Chattanooga patchy dense fog is also settling in, especially in the Blue Ridge Mountains. This afternoon will be great. The sun will be shining with the high climbing into the mid 50s.

Friday will start chilly once again with morning temps in the upper 20s and low 30s. We will be a little cooler tomorrow afternoon than this afternoon with a high of only 50k, but it will still feel nice with a high of 50.

This weekend we will see a major warm up. Saturday we star chilly in the low 30s, but by the time we hit about 3pm we will be throwing our coats aside as temps climb into the low 60s. Skies will be sunny as well, so go out and enjoy.

Sunday will be just as warm with highs again in the low 60s. Clouds will build through the day Sunday, however.

Next week will start even warmer with a high of 65 Monday. It will be cloudy Monday with a few showers late in the day. Tuesday will sport highs in the mid 60s as well. Wednesday evening we will have a cold front slowly moving through. It will bring showers and thunderstorms in Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Wednesday afternoon we will dry out and cool down with a high of only 49.

David Karnes

THURSDAY:

8am... Patchy Dense Fog, 28

Noon... Mostly Sunny, 45

3pm... Sunny, 55