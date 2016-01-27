Trenton residents dealing with bed bugs - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Trenton residents dealing with bed bugs

DADE COUNTY, GA (WRCB) -

David Shelton says he's being eaten alive by bed bugs.

“It’s all on your arms, all on your back, all on your neck,” says Shelton. 

He says he's been dealing with the problem since he moved to Mountain Shadows Apartments off Kilian Avenue this past summer. 

The bugs forced him to throw out furniture. He says management sprayed, but hasn't done a thorough job.

“They will come in and squirt a little bit of spray,” says Shelton. 

He says he has to kill what management didn't get. 

“But see I just got done killing them a little while ago so i could sleep tonight,” says Shelton.

Property managers didn't go on camera, but told us they spray units every month.

Shelton says he wants to move, but can't because he's on a fixed income.

“That’s just it. Most of us can't. There is no place to go. Where do you go? What do you do,” asks Shelton. 

As Channel 3 was leaving, a worker at the property told a handful of residents who are dealing with the problem that if they want to move, they will give them their deposit back.

