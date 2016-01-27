UPDATE: Erlanger breaks ground on new Children's Hospital

UPDATE: Groundbreaking ceremonies for the new Children's Hospital Outpatient Center at Erlanger is Tuesday, June 6 at 11 a.m. It will be held at the corner of E Third and Hampton Streets.

University of Tennessee head football coach Butch Jones and Congressman Chuck Fleischmann will be there.

PREVIOUS STORY:

Facility hospital unveiled plans for its new Children's Outpatient Center, Wednesday.



Erlanger plans to build the first phase of the multi-million dollar facility on third street across from the Health Department. Erlanger Children's Hospital is the only pediatric facility in the region that offers a level 4 NICU , Pediatric Transport and Trauma Center with Surgical Suites for kids. 90 % of the area kids fighting cancer are treated at Erlanger's Comprehensive Cancer Center. 60% of the kids treated last year were on some level of government assistance.

Officials say every sick child deserves quality care.

"We we are here as a safety net for these kids for this entire region, we will not turn them away because of their inability to pay and we're proud of that."

The "Believe Campaign" hopes to raise $ 23.5 million dollars for a new Children's Hospital.



"When we talk about what we are trying to do it not just this building it's not for just the city of Chattanooga... it's for this entire region."

The new hospital would include an Outpatient Children's Hospital, Inpatient Children's Hospital, new Women's Hospital with a NICU follow-up clinic.

The first phase will focus on the $35 million dollar, 90-thousand sq. foot Outpatient Center that will treat more than 100 thousand kids each year.

The building will feature a dramatic railroad themed entrance with interactive children's discovery areas on each floor but officials say the dream will not come true without help from the community .

Hospital officials hope to start building this fall, they say the project will take about 18 months to complete. To find out hope you can help click: HERE

