2016 Spring Turkey Quota Hunts Application Deadline Feb. 3

NASHVILLE --- The application period for the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency 2016 Spring Turkey Quota Hunts ends Feb. 3, 2016.

Applications are available and will be accepted at any TWRA license agent, TWRA regional office, or online at the TWRA website at www.tnwildlife.org. Applications can be accepted until 11:59 p.m. (CST) on Feb. 3. Mailed applications will not be accepted.

The areas available for the hunts are listed on the instruction sheets. Hunters have up to 12 choices, but will be drawn for only one. Applicants may not use the same hunt code more than once. There are a total of 14 hunts listed. No person may apply more than once.

A permit fee will not be charged to Annual Sportsman (Type 004), Lifetime Sportsman (Types 402-405) license holders or Senior Citizen Hunters (Type 166) with an Annual Senior Citizen Permit (Type 167). For all other license holders, the cost is $12 per permit, plus the agent fee. When applying at a license agent, hunters must remain at the location while the application is processed. Hunters will receive a receipt with a confirmation number when the application is complete.

Hunters with Internet access may apply for a spring turkey quota hunt online by clicking here. Once the Internet site has been accessed, hunters can follow the on-screen directions.

