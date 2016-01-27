GBI releases Child Fatality Review Panel annual Report

Georgia Bureau of Investigation has released the Georgia Child Fatality Review Panel's 2014 annual report. The report summarizes the Child Fatality Review Panel's analysis of child deaths occurring in Georgia during 2014.

Cooperation of the various agencies conducting investigations and gathering data concerning child deaths continues to improve, which has increased the quality of information the Panel has reviewed.

In 2014, a total of 503 child deaths were deemed reviewable by death certificate data. A child's death is eligible for review when the death is sudden, unexpected, unexplained, suspicious, or attributed to unusual circumstances.

Every county in Georgia has a local child fatality review committee. These committees are comprised of professionals from multiple disciplines that analyze the critical aspects of child deaths to aid in reducing preventable child deaths in Georgia.

Prevention of child deaths remains the primary goal of the Child Fatality Review Panel in Georgia.