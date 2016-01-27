GA DCFS holds news conference on state's child deaths

The Georgia Division of Family and Children Services will hold a live news conference Wednesday to report the number of sudden and unexpected child deaths within the state for 2015.

The release of information will be followed by a panel of experts for the Voices for Georgia's Children program via a live video stream.

Voices is a nonprofit child policy and advocacy organization that in the state to help keep children are safe, healthy, educated, employable, and connected to their family and community.