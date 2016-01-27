Indianapolis School Bus Crash Injures Two Children, Kills Hero P - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Indianapolis School Bus Crash Injures Two Children, Kills Hero Principal

Posted: Updated:
By NBC News

A beloved principal was struck and killed when a school bus jumped the curb near an Indianapolis elementary school Tuesday, but not before she was able to push several pupils out of harm's way, authorities said.

Two 10-year-old children were also struck and were listed as serious but stable Tuesday night.

Susan Jordan, principal of Amy Beverland Elementary School in Lawrence Township for 22 years, pushed several children out of the path of the bus as it lurched forward about 2:30 p.m., according to the bus' driver, the Indianapolis Fire Department said Tuesday night.

The driver and the 25 children on the bus weren't injured, fire Capt. Rita Reith said.

Amy Beverland is a magnet school that focuses on communications. Shawn Smith, superintendent of the Lawrence Township school district, told reporters that Jordan was the pillar of the school and a "legend" in local education.

"As superintendent of schools and a representative of the entire school community, we lost a great educator today," he said, his voice choking.

The school canceled Wednesday's classes.

"Susan was an amazing educator," the school board said in a statement Tuesday night. "She had a remarkable way of making everyone she came in contact with feel valued and important. She had a passion for children that is unmatched."

Indianapolis officials said the bus had been stationary up until the moment of the accident, when it suddenly drove forward. Police Sgt. Kendale Adams told reporters that the crash appeared to be a "freak accident."

"The female bus driver told firefighters that she is not sure what caused the bus to accelerate and jump the curb but reported in the instant that the accident occurred she saw Principal Jordan push several students out of the way before she was tragically killed," Reith said.

Reith said the driver was working with police "to move forward with the investigation." Adams said preliminary information didn't indicate that drugs or alcohol were involved.

Indiana State Police inspected the bus just last Friday and found no mechanical problems, NBC station WTHR reported.

Mickah Williams, the father of 10- and 7-year-old children, said that with "all of the other things that are going on at schools across the United States, as you may know, this is a parent's worst nightmare."

"We're holding on optimistically with prayer, and hopefully all the kids are OK," Williams told WTHR.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Raw food at room temps, dirty floors and unwashed hands lead list of violations

    Raw food at room temps, dirty floors and unwashed hands lead list of violations

    Friday, March 23 2018 8:20 AM EDT2018-03-23 12:20:41 GMT

    Inspectors gave 16 perfect scores of 100 in Hamilton County and 8 perfect scores in Georgia.

    More

    Inspectors gave 16 perfect scores of 100 in Hamilton County and 8 perfect scores in Georgia.

    More

  • Bolton replacing McMaster as Trump national security adviser

    Bolton replacing McMaster as Trump national security adviser

    Friday, March 23 2018 8:20 AM EDT2018-03-23 12:20:14 GMT
    (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File). FILE - In this March 16, 2018, file photo. National security adviser H.R. McMaster waves as he walks into the West Wing of the White House in Washington. President Donald Trump announced on Twitter on March 22, 2018, that ...(AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File). FILE - In this March 16, 2018, file photo. National security adviser H.R. McMaster waves as he walks into the West Wing of the White House in Washington. President Donald Trump announced on Twitter on March 22, 2018, that ...
    President Donald Trump is replacing national security adviser H.R. McMaster with John Bolton, a foreign policy hawk.More
    President Donald Trump is replacing national security adviser H.R. McMaster with John Bolton, a foreign policy hawk.More

  • 3 IN YOUR TOWN

    New venue for the Bluegrass Underground

    New venue for the Bluegrass Underground

    Friday, March 23 2018 8:01 AM EDT2018-03-23 12:01:14 GMT
    Our first look at the new home of Bluegrass Underground. Sweet Lizzy Project rehearsing for the 8th season premiere on PBS. WRCBtv.com photoOur first look at the new home of Bluegrass Underground. Sweet Lizzy Project rehearsing for the 8th season premiere on PBS. WRCBtv.com photo
    Our first look at the new home of Bluegrass Underground. Sweet Lizzy Project rehearsing for the 8th season premiere on PBS. WRCBtv.com photoOur first look at the new home of Bluegrass Underground. Sweet Lizzy Project rehearsing for the 8th season premiere on PBS. WRCBtv.com photo

    "Where we were for Bluegrass Underground before for the last 10 years has been a wonderful reality,” explained owner Todd Mayo. “But it was always a show cave. In the back of my mind I always wanted to find something that was Red Rocks m...

    More

    "Where we were for Bluegrass Underground before for the last 10 years has been a wonderful reality,” explained owner Todd Mayo. “But it was always a show cave. In the back of my mind I always wanted to find something that was Red Rocks m...

    More
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.