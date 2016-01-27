One TN county approves anti-gay marriage resolution

ROGERSVILLE, TN (AP) - Despite last week's defeat of a proposed General Assembly bill that sought to defy the U.S. Supreme Court ruling legalizing same-sex marriage, two Tennessee counties have attempted to vote on resolutions against the ruling.

The Kingsport Times-News reports (http://bit.ly/20451sO) that a Hawkins County resolution against the ruling was approved 13-3 on Monday with three abstentions.

In light of the state bill, which was defeated 4-1 in committee, Hawkins County Commissioner John Metz suggested tabling the county resolution.

The Washington County Commission was also due to vote on a similar resolution Monday, but the Johnson City Press (http://bit.ly/1SJtfnJ) reports that the commission canceled its entire meeting because of overcrowding inside a packed 200-seat courtroom.

The vote was postponed so that a larger venue could be found to host the public meeting.

