Man arrested for shooting woman overnight in Rhea County

UPDATE: Around 11 p.m. Tuesday night, a woman contacted Central Dispatch and notified she had been shot. Officers responded to the residence to find the victim and verified the situation.

The woman was transported to Rhea Medical Center and subsequently Erlanger Hospital. The suspect, Gary Waldo, who was known to the victim, was taken into custody for questioning. He has been charged with Attempted First Degree Murder.

Waldo is being held without bond at this time at the Rhea County Jail. The investigation is ongoing according to police.

PREVIOUS STORY: Investigators with the Rhea County Sheriff's Department are looking into the late-night shooting of a woman in the Spring City area.

The sheriff's department couldn't confirm where it happened but said detectives were still on the scene by sunrise Wednesday collecting evidence.

The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday. The woman is at the hospital and her condition is unknown.

Several people were questioned overnight who may have seen or heard something but no one has been charged.