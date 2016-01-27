Blood Assurance experiencing lowest blood levels in two years - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Blood Assurance experiencing lowest blood levels in two years

Blood Assurance is in desperate need of donations as its blood supply hits the lowest level in two years.

The non-profit regional blood center is on a one day supply of most blood types, rather than the typical five day supply.

Blood Assurance says the extreme shortage is due to winter weather and increased demand from area hospitals.

The organization is strongly encouraging eligible donors to visit their nearest donor center or mobile blood drive as soon as possible. Blood Assurance particularly needs donations from blood types O-, O+ and A- but organizers encourage people with all types to donate.

"There is a nationwide blood shortage right now. We're receiving calls from other blood centers and their hospitals across the country who cannot meet the demand for their area. Unfortunately, our supplies are so low that we can't share at this time," said Mona Dilbeck, Lab Technical Director for Blood Assurance.

Donating takes about 30 minutes, and just one donation can help save three lives. Donors must be at least 17 years old (or 16 with parental consent), weigh at least 110 pounds and be in good health.

For questions about donating blood, call (800)-962-0628 or visit www.bloodassurance.org.

