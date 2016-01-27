Cool mornings and mild afternoons

Good Wednesday. With the rain gone, the cooler weather now begins to settle in. Temps this morning are in the low to mid 30s. This afternoon, skies will clear, and we will hit a high of about 45. Even colder air will filter in tonight with the low dropping to 29.

Thursday will be a great day. Skies will be mostly sunny , and the temp will be seasonably mild with a high of 54. Friday looks good as well with sunshine, a low o 33, and a high of 51.

The weekend will see us reaching another level of warm. Saturday will be mostly sunny as we soar to 62. Sunday will be even warmer as the high makes it to 63. Clouds will build Sunday afternoon, and we may see a few showers Sunday night.

We will have a warm, wet start next week. Temps will stay in the 60s with rain possible on Monday afternoon and rain likely on Tuesday afternoon.

David Karnes

WEDNESDAY:

8am... Partly Cloudy, 33

Noon... Mostly Sunny, 40

3pm... Mostly Sunny, 45