Oregon Occupation Leaders Ammon and Ryan Bundy Arrested, One Dea - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Oregon Occupation Leaders Ammon and Ryan Bundy Arrested, One Dead

Posted: Updated:
By NBC News
Photo by NBC News. Photo by NBC News.

by ALEX JOHNSON and ANDREW BLANKSTEIN

Ammon and Ryan Bundy, the brothers leading anti-government protesters occupying Malheur National Wildlife Refuge in Oregon, and four other people were arrested Tuesday in a confrontation with authorities, the FBI said. One person was dead, the FBI said.

Shots were fired about 4:25 p.m. (7:25 p.m. ET) when the FBI and Oregon State Police began an "enforcement action" at the wildlife refuge, the FBI said. It didn't identify the victim.

Three other people were in custody in addition to the Bundys in the initial incident, authorities said:

  • Brian Cavalier, 44, of Bunkerville, Nevada
  • Shawna Cox, 59, Kanab, Utah
  • Ryan Waylen Payne, 32, of Anaconda, Montana

All face federal felony charges of conspiracy to impede federal officers from discharging their official duties through the use of force, intimidation or threats, authorities said.

A sixth person, identified as Joseph Donald O'Shaughnessy, 45, of Cottonwood, Arizona, was arrested in a separate incident in Burns about an hour and a half later, state police said. They provided no further details.

Protesters led by the Bundy brothers have occupied the land refuge since the beginning of the year. Members of the group had been scheduled to appear at 6 p.m. (9 p.m. ET) for a meeting Tuesday with authorities in the town of John Day in Grant County.

Related: What Is the Occupation in Oregon Really All About?

At least 50 miles of U.S. Highway 395 were closed about 5:30 p.m. between Burns and John Day for a "crash/hazard," according to the state Transportation Department.

A spokeswoman for St. Charles Hospital in Bend told NBC News that an AirLink helicopter was dispatched to Harney County and was on standby to transport patients to St. Charles Bend, a level II trauma center, if needed. She said there was no information yet on how many patients might need to be transported.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates. 

