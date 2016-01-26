UPDATE: Police searching for driver who caused I-24 W/Brown's Fe - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: Police searching for driver who caused I-24 W/Brown's Ferry Road crash

Posted: Updated:
By Ken Nicholson
By Michelle Heron, Anchor/Reporter
Photo by Chattanooga Police Department. Photo by Chattanooga Police Department.
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

UPDATE: Chattanooga police are looking for the driver they say caused a semi to lose control and drive off an overpass.

It happened Tuesday night around 8:20 on I-24 West at Brown's Ferry Road. The driver is expected to be okay. 

Robert Gifford witnessed the truck land on Brown's Ferry Road.

"I look up ahead of me and I see a truck, an 18-wheeler, come from no where. It just dropped out of the sky off the bridge," he said. 

Gifford was one of a few good Samaritans who stopped to help using his 30 years of experience as an electrician. 

"I saw it was a T-DOT pole that's been turn off the top. There's no way that it was a power line, so I stepped over the pole and went over to get the truck door open and the other lady and gentleman came over to help get him out," Gifford said, "The first thing that went through my mind was I was afraid someone was under the car or truck or trapped there. That's the last thing I wanted to see was someone get burned up in a car or truck."

Police say the driver suffered non-life threatening injuries. 

As police search for the person who they say caused the crash, Gifford holds a piece of debris. It's a reminder to Gifford that life can change in the blink of an eye. 

"Had we been about 30-40 seconds faster going down the road, we would have been under the truck instead of trying to help the guy get out of it," he said.

If you were driving in that area around 8:20 Tuesday night, Chattanooga police would like to talk to you. Call 423-698-2525. 

PREVIOUS STORY: A crash on Interstate 24 West caused some delays for drivers Tuesday night.

It happened around 8:20 p.m. at Browns Ferry Road Exit 175.

A tractor trailer traveling along I-24 somehow left the road and ended up on the Browns Ferry Road Exit.

Details of what led to the crash are under investigation.

At least one person was taken to a local hospital where their condition is unknown.

No other vehicles were involved.

Stay with WRCBtv.com for updates to this story.

