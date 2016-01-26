Missing man sought by Catoosa Co. Sheriff's Office

The Catoosa County Sheriff's Office needs your help finding a missing man.

Investigators say 30-year-old Jamathan Blaine Horton was last seen on January 18 in the area of North Smith Street in East Ridge.

He is described as 6’01’’ tall, 210 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Tim Busby with the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 935-2424.

