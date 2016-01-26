Chattanooga gang member convicted of first-degree murder in Knoxville

A Chattanooga gang member was convicted Tuesday for a July 2012 murder of a 19-year-old man.

Jamar Laquinn Frazier, 28, was convicted of first-degree murder of 19-year-old Christopher Melton.

Judge Scott Green imposed a mandatory life sentence a jury returned their verdict.

The Knoxville Police Department responded to a shooting on the 100 block of Overbrook Drive on July 3, 2012.

Witnesses at the scene said during a fight between a number of people, Frazier arrived in a maroon Jeep Cherokee.

Frazier chased Melton into the woods, and shot Melton twice in the head.

KPD investigators said Frazier changed account of the events multiple times during an interview. Frazier also changed his story when he testified at trial, according to a news release from the Office of the Sixth Judicial District Attorney General.

Frazier also claimed his membership in the Black Crime Family was a rap record label. Authorities know the group to be a criminal street gang affiliated with the Gangster Disciples.

First-degree murder carries a mandatory life sentence with the possibility of parole after serving 51 years in prison.