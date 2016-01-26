UPDATE: Man dies in construction accident at the Maclellan Building

UPDATE: Chattanooga firefighters, police, and EMS personnel were dispatched to an apparent fatal construction accident at the Maclellan Building at 721 Broad Street around 9:45 Tuesday morning. Chattanooga Police spokesperson, Kyle Miller says the man died from a piece of lumber falling on him. Miller said the lumber size was a 2x6x16. Eyewitnesses on the scene say that after the accident occurred, coworkers attempted CPR on the victim and called 911. When firefighters arrived, they took over administering CPR, but the victim did not survive.

"Once the accident occurred, coworkers attempted to administer CPR to the victim, when firefighters arrived they took over medical care, administered CPR, but unfortunately the victim didn't make it," said Chattanooga Fire Department Public Information Officer Bruce Garner.

The victim is a male construction worker who was working to renovate the MacLellan building in downtown Chattanooga.



Police have not yet released details surrounding the construction accident, but say the victim was an employee of Montgomery Martin Construction out of Memphis.



Work was being done on the 9th floor of the building and we're told there are no working elevators inside.

"It's a multi-story building and from what I understand firefighters and EMS personnel will have to carry the victim down about nine flights of stairs to get the victim out," Garner said.

The city's Land and Development office says a company out of Memphis is renovating the building to make a new apartment complex. There's a permit on file for interior demolition and asbestos abatement.



The city's office also says it's not required for a building to have working elevators during construction, only once the building is open to the public.



Chattanooga Police says there is no evidence of a crime committed and it's policy to investigate all fatal industrial accidents.

The operation accomplished around 12:30 Tuesday afternoon. The body was transported by Hamilton County EMS to the Hamilton County Medical Examiner's Office.

Chattanooga Police are also on scene to investigate the accident, which is standard protocol.