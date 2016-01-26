Hamilton Place Mall to Add Two New Retail Stores

Construction will begin this week at Hamilton Place Mall for the addition of two major national retail stores.

CBL & Associates Properties has announced construction will begin on a new Kids Foot Locker and Vans store at the Hamilton Place Mall.

The Vans store is set to carry men and women's active wear, footwear, accessories, and apparel, according to the press release. The store is set to be on the lower level of the mall, near the children's play area.

The Kids Foot Locker store, which will also offer apparel, athletic footwear, and accessories for children, will be on the lower level near the mall's food court entrance.

Hamilton Place mall expects both stores to be open by this summer.