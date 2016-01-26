Fort Oglethorpe Police Need Help Identifying Shoplifters

The Fort Oglethorpe Police Department needs help identifying two suspects who stole from a local Walmart.

According to the Catoosa County Sheriff's Facebook page, a man and a woman were spotted shoplifting from the Fort Oglethorpe Walmart store on January 13th. The two suspects are pictured in the attached photo.

If you have any information about the two suspects, you are asked contact the Fort Oglethorpe Police Department at 706-866-2512.