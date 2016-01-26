Weather Channel meteorologist killed in Atlanta parking garage crash

ATLANTA (AP) - A meteorologist for The Weather Channel was killed after crashing his car through an Atlanta parking garage wall and plowing into an adjacent hotel, injuring a worker.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed to news outlets that 39-year-old Nicholas Wiltgen was pronounced dead Sunday evening after the crash at Midtown Atlanta's Colony Square Mall.

Atlanta police spokeswoman Kim Jones says Wiltgen's car traveled about 20 feet into the adjacent W Atlanta-Midtown, where it hit a hotel worker in a storage area. The worker was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The Weather Company President of Product and Technology Cameron Clayton wrote in an email to employees that Wiltgen was a senior digital meteorologist who had been with the company for over 15 years.

Authorities haven't said what caused the crash.

