Deputies: GA woman faked cancer, got $25K in donations, trips

CUMMING, GA (AP) - A Georgia woman is accused of pretending to have terminal cancer and accepting thousands of dollars in donations and trips.

Forsyth County Sheriff's Office spokesman Epifanio Rodriguez tells news outlets that 29-year-old Mary Bennett of Cumming was arrested earlier this month and charged with felony first-degree forgery and misdemeanor theft.

Rodriguez says Bennett went skydiving, rode in a hot air balloon, took a free trip to New Orleans, went fishing in the Gulf of Mexico and received signed letter from members of the Atlanta Braves.

Overall, authorities say she received donations, free trips and gifts valued at about $25,000.

Authorities believe Bennett started claiming to have Stage IV ovarian cancer in 2010.

It is unclear whether Bennett has an attorney.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.