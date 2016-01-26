Police: Child accidentally shoots 7-year-old boy inside car

CROSSVILLE, TN (AP) - Police say a 7-year-old boy has died after being shot by another child inside a parked car in Crossville.

The Crossville Police Department said in a news release that four children were left alone inside a car Monday afternoon while their mother and stepfather entered a cellphone store.

Authorities say one of the children found a semi-automatic pistol left inside the mother's purse and accidentally shot a 7-year-old boy. The unidentified boy was flown to a hospital and died later that evening.

Crossville police they will turn their findings over to the district attorney general.

Police say the family is from Sparta in White County.

