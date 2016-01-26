UPDATE: Fire crews clearing scene of early morning fire

UPDATE: The fire has now been put out, and the area has been cleared.

PREVIOUS STORY: The Bradley County Fire Department responded to a call around 6:00am Tuesday of reports of a fire in Cleveland.

The fire happened on Tasso Lane NE and Old Charleston Road NE. Roads are shut down on and near 51st Street NE while fire crews are working to clear the scene. Fire officials say the house was nearly fully involved.

