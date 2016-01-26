Rain today, cooler tomorrow and 60s by the weekend

Good Tuesday. While I am in no way ready to declare winter over for 2016, I will say we are taking a nice long break from it.

Today we are waking up to rain showers that will last through most of the day and into the evening. We will get 1/2" to 1" of rain through the day. Temps are in the mid-40s this morning and will stay in the mid to upper 40s through the day. The rain will taper off this evening, and cooler air will briefly settle in.

Wednesday will start cool and dry with a low of 32. Skies will be mostly sunny as the high gets to 45 in the afternoon.

Thursday and Friday will start chilly with lows in the 20s. Both days will end well, though, with highs in the low to mid 50s and mostly sunny skies.

Heading into the weekend, temps will climb to another level. Saturday will be amazing as the high climbs to 63, about 10 degrees above average. Sunday will get to 64 for a high. Clouds will also build in Sunday. We will stay warm with rain showers returning Monday.

TUESDAY:

8am... Rain, 46

Noon... Rain, 49

3pm... Rain, 49