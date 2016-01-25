Lawsuit filed over release of Georgia voters' data dismissed

ATLANTA (AP) - A lawyer who filed a lawsuit against Georgia's secretary of state over the release of voters' personal information says it has been dismissed because it accomplished its goal.

Attorney Jennifer Auer Jordan filed the suit in November after Secretary of State Brian Kemp's office released the information, including social security numbers and birth dates, for the state's six million registered voters to political parties and media outlets.

Kemp has since said his office has destroyed or accounted for the 12 discs that were sent out. His office has offered to pay for credit monitoring for voters whose information was released.

A court document Jordan says she filed Monday dismisses the suit, saying its purpose was to compel Kemp to follow the law and inform voters their information had been released.

