UPDATE: House fire in Ringgold

Firefighters were called to a house fire in Walker County tonight.

It happened on Peavine Road in the Walker County portion of Ringgold.

A 911 dispatcher said no one was home when the fire started and no one has been injured.

Witnesses said flames can be seen above the treetops.

Our crew on the scene says the fire is out.

The cause is unknown.

