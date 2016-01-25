Preliminary autopsy results show no foul play in boy's death

JACKSON, Tenn. (AP) - A prosecutor says the preliminary autopsy results in the death of a 2-year-old West Tennessee boy who was missing for a week before his body was found show he died of hypothermia.

Media report District Attorney General Jerry Woodall issued a statement Monday and said there were no signs of foul play in the death of Noah Chamberlin of the Pinson community.

The child's body was found Thursday in a clearing in the woods near his home. The boy went missing during a walk with his grandmother and 4-year-old sister.

Hundreds of volunteers were involved in the search.

Final autopsy results will take eight to 16 weeks.

The child's funeral is set for Wednesday.

