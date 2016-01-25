Former Moc BJ Coleman signs contract with CFL's Saskatchewan Rou - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Former Moc BJ Coleman signs contract with CFL's Saskatchewan Roughriders

By Paul Shahen, Sports Anchor
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

Former UTC Star Quarterback and Green Bay Packer BJ Coleman signed a two-year contract with the CFL's Saskatchewan Roughriders on Monday.

Coleman said the two sides have been negotiating for some time and they finalized the deal on Monday. 

Coleman simply said, "I'm glad to have another chance to play the game I love."

Coleman was drafted out of UTC in the seventh round of the 2012 NFL Draft by Green Bay. He also played part of the 2015 season with the Arizona Rattlers in the Arena Football League.

